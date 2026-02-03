UK assumes UN Security Council presidency for February

The UK on Monday assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for February, pledging to facilitate "a constructive, transparent presidency" with a strong focus on Ukraine, Sudan and Gaza.

"I believe our aim for the month is to run a constructive, transparent presidency, tightly focused on the Security Council's core role in ensuring the maintenance of international peace and security," said the UK's charge d'affaires, James Kariuki, at a news conference marking the start of the term.

Outlining the country's priorities, Kariuki said that the UK presidency's "priorities will be on three conflicts, which are among the most serious threats to international peace and security across three continents. They are Ukraine, Sudan and Gaza."

On Ukraine, Kariuki announced that a UN Security Council session to "mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's illegal, full-scale invasion" will be held on Feb. 24, with the UK's Minister of State for Europe, Stephen Doughty, to chair the meeting.

He also said that a meeting on Sudan will take place on Feb. 19, and noted that the UK is "working tirelessly, using every diplomatic tool at our (UK's) disposal to push the parties to agree a ceasefire to end this devastating war."

Kariuki also welcomed the reopening of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, adding: "This is not enough. Rafah and all crossings must be fully opened to allow life-saving humanitarian supplies to enter at scale."

"We will use the monthly meeting to push for progress on the implementation of (US) President (Donald) Trump's peace plan for Gaza, addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the deteriorating situation in the West Bank to deliver long-term peace for Israelis and Palestinians," he added.

The UN Security Council presidency will pass to the US in March.