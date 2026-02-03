SON OF NORWAYS CROWN PRINCESS DENIES RAPE CHARGES AS TRIAL OPENS

Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, denied the most serious charges as his rape trial opened in Oslo on Tuesday.



Høiby, 29, quietly answered "No" to the question of whether he admitted guilt for the rape and sexual abuse of several women. He also denies having filmed the alleged victims during the acts.



The 38 charges also include cases of domestic violence, property damage, drug offences and traffic violations.



Just two days ahead of the trial, Høiby was arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of physical assault, threatening someone with a knife and violating a restraining order. He is due to spend at least four weeks in custody.



Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship before she married Crown Prince Haakon, Høiby does not hold the title of prince and is not an official member of the Norwegian royal household.



The Norwegian news agency NTB reported Høiby appeared in court wearing a green sweater over a shirt and green trousers. Taking photos or videos of the defendant is prohibited.

