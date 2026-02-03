Drone crashes near Polish military arms depot, prompting investigation

Poland's military police are looking into how an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of unknown origin crashed inside a military compound in the country's northeast just several meters from an arms depot, authorities confirmed Monday.

The incident occurred on Jan. 28 at the 2nd Radio-electronic Center in Przasnysz, a town around 90 kilometers (56 miles) north of Warsaw. According to Radio Zet, a duty officer at the unit observed the drone flying over the base before it lost control and crashed near a weapons storage area.

Soldiers then secured the UAV and moved it into a military building for inspection. The military police were notified and formally began investigative procedures shortly afterwards, including securing the drone and interviewing witnesses, said a spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the military police.

The incident comes amid growing concern across Poland and other NATO member countries about unauthorized drone activity near critical infrastructure and military facilities, particularly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the rapid proliferation of low-cost UAV technology.

The crash is the latest in a series of drone-related incidents across Central and Eastern Europe. In Germany and the Baltic states, security services have investigated repeated sightings of unidentified drones near military training grounds, ports and energy facilities, raising concerns about espionage and preparedness.

While there is no indication so far that the Przasnysz incident was hostile, officials have not ruled out any scenarios, including operator error, a technical malfunction or deliberate reconnaissance.

Poland's Ministry of Defense has not commented publicly on the origin or type of drone involved in the Przasnysz crash or on whether it was equipped with recording devices or payloads.