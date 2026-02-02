Woman, 50, stabbed to death in 'busy' London area

A 50-year-old woman has been stabbed to death in a "busy" area in North West London, police said Sunday.

Officers were called at around 4 pm local time (1600GMT) on Saturday to reports of a stabbing in Pound Lane, Willesden, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Alongside a team from the London Ambulance Service, the officers found the 50‑year‑old woman suffering from stab wounds.

"Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," said the statement.

The police added that the victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"A 30‑year‑old man was arrested later the same evening on suspicion of murder," said the police, adding that he remains in custody at a north London police station.

It is believed that the suspect and the victim were acquainted, according to the Metropolitan Police.

"This incident happened in a busy part of Willesden," Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford said in the statement.

She noted that there is nothing to suggest any wider risk to the public based on the police inquiries so far.

Detective Superintendent Tony Bellis also noted that they believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no information to suggest any wider risk to the public.