Trump has not changed his view on Greenland, premier of Arctic territory says

Despite Donald Trump's pledge of not using military force to seize Greenland, the territory's premier said he sees no fundamental change in the US president's position to control the Arctic island.

Trump has called for ‍US control over Greenland, citing national security concerns related to Russia and China. He also threatened sanctions on European countries which opposed the move to take over the Danish territory.

He withdrew the threats after his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos, saying a framework for a deal involving Greenland and the broader Arctic region was established.

The US president's view on Greenland and the population has not changed, Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a speech to parliament in the capital Nuuk on Monday.

"Overall, the message and objective are clear: Greenland must be taken over and governed by the US," Nielsen said, according to Danish public broadcaster DR. "Unfortunately, this remains valid and unchanged."

Talks between the US, Denmark and Greenland began last week to resolve the crisis.