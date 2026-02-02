'Europe can resist brutalization of world,' French foreign minister says

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday that "Europe can resist the brutalization of the world" and become a third way, as a growing tension leads to a possible US-China confrontation.

"The geopolitical challenge of our century is the growing tension leading to a possible confrontation between the United States and China.

"In this equation, there is a variable that can change everything: Europe's stance. Without seeking confrontation with either side, Europe can resist the brutalization of the world and chart a distinct path: a third way," Barrot told French daily Liberation.

He urged the bloc to "say no to all intimidation and coercion, wherever they come from," and called for the acceleration of the strategic autonomy so that Europe "is not left exposed to the predatory ambitions of new empires."

Citing US President Donald Trump's Greenland takeover bids, Barrot noted that his threats exposed Europe's security dependencies.

"The European Commission must clearly and firmly state that it stands ready to activate all the instruments at its disposal — including the most powerful ones — should Europe's vital interests, such as its territorial integrity, the integrity of its electoral processes, or its decision-making autonomy, be threatened again in the future," he added.

Underlining that Washington reconsidered its position on Greenland through Europe's clear messages and unity, Barrot said that many European countries realized that they are "far stronger than some had believed."

"The turning point it must now make is to assume its role as a major power capable of deterring any threat to its interests," he added.

REMARKS ON MIDDLE EAST



Barrot also addressed the latest developments across the Middle East, particularly in Syria, Gaza, and Iran.

He said that the ceasefire and phased integration agreement between the Syrian government and the terrorist organization YPG/SDF "provides security and political guarantees to the Kurds and recognizes their identity within a unified Syrian nation."

"It should also make it possible to contain any resurgence of (the terror group) ISIS (Daesh). It must now be implemented. That is why I will be traveling to the region at the end of next week," Barrot noted.

On Gaza, Barrot explained that they had not signed Trump's Board of Peace charter as "it appears to compete with that of the UN."

"We support the peace plan and welcome the results it is producing. While the situation in Gaza remains difficult, the ceasefire currently in force is a major step forward and must be respected by all parties," he added.

Barrot further shared his insights regarding the heightened tensions between Iran and the US, amid an ongoing US military buildup in the region.

"The United States has put itself in a position to launch a military operation against Iran. At the same time, it has proposed negotiations to the regime, which must urgently seize this opportunity, agree to major concessions, and adopt a radical change in posture," he said.