Boy, 16, dies 2 days after being stabbed in UK

A 16-year-old boy died after being stabbed in Chippenham, South West England, police said Monday.

The victim was found injured in London Road shortly before 4 pm local time (1600GMT) on Saturday, according to the police.

The statement added that a 15-year-old boy was arrested shortly afterwards in connection with the stabbing and remains in custody.

"This is a tragedy which has resulted in a young man losing his life," Detective Inspector Darren Ambrose said in a statement.

Police added that the investigation remains ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward.

On Sunday afternoon, in a separate stabbing, a 50-year-old woman was killed in a "busy" area in Willesden, North West London, according to Metropolitan Police.

According to the latest government figures, there were 262 fatal stabbings in the year before March 2024 in England and Wales, accounting for 46% of the 570 homicides nationwide.