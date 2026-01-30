Poland’s birth rate set to decline further in coming years: Report

Poland's birth rate is set to decline further in the coming years at a pace not previously projected, broadcaster TVP World reported Thursday.

According to the latest data from Statistics Poland (GUS), the country's birth rate is declining several years earlier than expected.

GUS said the total number of births from Dec. 2024 to Nov. 2025 stood at 238,700, falling below 240,000 for the first time.

In its Population Forecast for 2023-2060, GUS had projected annual births to fall to 236,800.

The statistical office also forecasted that Poland's population would decline from its current level of around 37 million to about 36.6 million in 2030, 35.3 million in 2040, and 32.5 million in 2060.





