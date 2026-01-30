German economy posts 0.3% growth in last quarter of 2025

The German economy posted a 0.3% growth in the last quarter of 2025 from the previous quarter, the federal statistical authority Destatis announced on Friday.

"In particular, household and government final consumption expenditure increased," Destatis said in a statement.

The growth followed stagnation in the third quarter, while the markets had expected the German gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 0.2% in the October-December period.

"The German economy thus ended 2025 in positive territory after a turbulent year, particularly for foreign trade," it noted.

On a yearly basis, the German economy also expanded by 0.4% in the fourth quarter.

In 2025 as a whole, the GDP grew 0.2% compared to 2024, following contractions of 0.9%, and 0.5% in 2023 and 2024, respectively, Destatis reported earlier in the month.