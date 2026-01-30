Macron calls for ‘massive’ anti-drug plan targeting ports, airports

French President Emmanuel Macron called Thursday for a "massive" plan to intensify the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime, urging stronger state action at ports and airports.

Speaking during a meeting at the Elysee Palace with the prime minister and several Cabinet ministers, Macron said France must undergo a "change of scale" in its response to drug trafficking, according to the presidency, France Info reported.

A comprehensive plan is expected to be presented within a month.

Macron called for strengthening government action at ports and airports, describing them as key gateways for drug trafficking.

He said operations already conducted in French Guiana had "proven effective" and should be adapted to other locations.

He also announced that "swift operations" would be carried out in mainland France in the coming days, while existing security measures would continue in overseas territories.

He also highlighted the "specific challenges" faced by the French West Indies, particularly Martinique, calling for a "total and massive" mobilization of additional interministerial human and technical resources.

Macron requested concrete proposals within a month and urged the development of an emergency plan for the archipelagos, including regional cooperation with foreign partners in North and South America.

He is expected to visit the French West Indies "in the coming months," the Elysee said.

Reiterating that the state is doing its "maximum" to dismantle drug cartels, Macron said measures included in the draft law on everyday security must be "strong."

The bill is being championed by Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.