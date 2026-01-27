Italy to propose EU designation of Iranian Revolutionary Guards as 'terrorist organization'

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday that Italy will propose to the EU the inclusion of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps on the bloc's list of terrorist organizations.

"On Thursday at the European Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, I will propose, in coordination with the other partners, the inclusion of the Revolutionary Guards on the list of terrorist organizations as well as individual sanctions against those responsible for these heinous acts," Tajani said through US social media company X.

He added that "the losses suffered by the civilian population during the (anti-government) protests (in Iran) demand a clear response."

In early January, the EU Commission confirmed that member states are discussing labeling Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a "terrorist group."

Protests erupted in Iran late last month over the sharp depreciation of the national currency and worsening economic conditions, beginning in Tehran before spreading to several other cities.





