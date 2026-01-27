Germany issues US travel alert after Minneapolis shooting

Germany on Tuesday warned travelers to be "vigilant" and exercise increased caution following the recent fatal shooting of an American citizen during an operation by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis.

"In Minneapolis and other cities, demonstrations have sometimes led to violent clashes with immigration and security authorities. Stay informed via local media. Be vigilant and stay away from crowds where violence could potentially break out," the Foreign Ministry said on its website.

"Remain calm and follow the instructions of the authorities and local security forces," it added.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday expressed concern over the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minnesota. "I find the news we've been getting from the USA in the last few days indeed worrying. And it's obviously always one region or one city that is affected," Merz said in Hamburg.

"I assume that the American authorities will now really clarify whether it was necessary to shoot here, whether there really was a threat to the officers involved. In any case, I have to say I find this level of use of violence in the USA worrying, to put it that way," he added.

The 37-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the city's second fatal shooting of a US citizen by federal agents this month. The US government described the fatal shooting as self-defense; however, video footage of the scene posted online paints a different picture.