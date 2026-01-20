Report flags rising homelessness among older adults in Ireland

Ireland is facing a growing crisis in the number of older adults becoming homeless, according to a report published on Monday.

The report by the Simon Communities of Ireland (SCI), a charity that supports people experiencing homelessness, in partnership with the Galway Simon Community, examined the experiences of older adults facing homelessness in Ireland.

It found that the rising number of older people affected by homelessness highlights "significant gaps" in policy and service implementation.

The study said homelessness in later life is driven by a combination of structural factors and individual life-course experiences.

"Individual factors such as low lifetime earnings, illness, disability, relationship breakdown, institutionalisation, and bereavement further heighten the risks of experiencing homelessness," said the report.

It also warned that homelessness in later life has "profound and interconnected impacts" on physical health, mental wellbeing, social inclusion and emotional security, making it a significant public health and social issue.

The report called on the government to introduce new legislation to strengthen protections against housing loss and reduce the number of older people entering homelessness.

It also said homeless services need sufficient resources to meet the often higher and more complex needs of older people.

"Multi-level policy and strategic approaches, research and community-based supports, must be underpinned by an ethos of meaningful involvement of older people with lived experience of homelessness," added the report.

According to data from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage released early this month, nearly 17,000 men, women and children were living in emergency accommodation in November.



