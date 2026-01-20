Polish premier says parliament must approve president joining Trump’s Gaza board

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Monday that the government and parliament must approve President Karol Nawrocki's decision to join US President Donald Trump's proposed Gaza Board of Peace.

"Poland's accession to an international organization requires the consent of the government and ratification by the Sejm," Tusk wrote on the US social media company X. The Sejm is the lower house of Poland's parliament.

"The government will be guided exclusively by the interests and security of the Polish state. And we will not let anyone play us," he added.

The remarks came after Marcin Przydacz, a senior presidential aide, confirmed that Nawrocki had been invited by Trump to join the initiative, Polish broadcaster TVP World reported.

Nawrocki, who is politically aligned with Trump, and Tusk, a centrist, represent rival political camps and have been locked in a dispute over control of Poland's foreign policy.

Supporters of Tusk argue that foreign policy falls under the authority of the government and accuse the president of overstepping his constitutional powers.

Earlier this month, the White House announced the formation of the board, which it said would "play an essential role in fulfilling" Trump's plan to permanently end Israel's war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave.

Dozens of leaders from around the globe have been invited to participate on the Board of Peace, which Trump will chair.