Tariffs 'not right way to resolve differences within alliance': British premier

The British prime minister said the US plan to impose tariffs on the UK and other countries "is not the right way to resolve differences within an alliance, nor is it helpful to frame efforts to strengthen Greenland security as a justification for economic pressure."

Keir Starmer, in a press conference at 10 Downing Street, ruled out retaliatory tariffs on the US, saying "a trade war is in nobody's interest and my job is always to act in the UK's national interest."

"Security of Greenland matters, and it will matter more as climate change reshapes the Arctic, as sea routes open and strategic competition intensifies," warned Starmer.

"The High North will require greater attention, greater investment, and stronger collective defense. The United States will be central to that effort, and the UK stands ready to contribute fully alongside our allies through NATO," he added.

He also said the decision about Greenland's future "belongs to the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone."

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he would impose 10% tariffs on the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland by Feb.1, with the tariffs rising to 25% by June 1, for their opposition to US control of Greenland.