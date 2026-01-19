Germany rejects US tariff threats as unacceptable, warns trade war has no winners

Germany on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump's tariff threats over Greenland as unacceptable, warning that a trade conflict would produce no winners.

A spokesman for Chancellor Friedrich Merz said European nations are determined to respond with counter-tariffs if the US imposes additional duties, but emphasized that the bloc will first pursue diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation.

"Tariff threats by the US President are not acceptable. He is escalating a trade conflict in which, there can be no winner," Stefan Cornelius said at a government news briefing. "An escalation on tariffs burdens ordinary people on both sides. I believe no side would have an interest in diminishing economic capacity and further straining public budgets and economic performance," he said.

Cornelius also noted that EU leaders will gather for a special summit this week to discuss the latest developments and possible countermeasures.

"The corresponding messages will be formulated there, and a demonstration of unity will take place," he said."The EU Commission will also enter into intensive dialogue with the US administration, and we are all counting on the US to act reasonably in this process to prevent such an escalation," he added.

Trump announced Saturday that Washington will impose tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, and Finland starting on Feb. 1. The tariffs will begin at 10% and increase to 25% by June 1.

The US president said the measures would remain in place until a deal is reached for the "complete and total purchase of Greenland" from Denmark. He cited national security concerns, saying "world peace is at stake" and claiming that "China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it."

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

Trump has repeatedly said that the US must acquire Greenland for national security and to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the territory.

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.