At least 5 dead in high-speed train accident in Spain

Deadly derailment of two highspeed trains in Adamuz, near Cordoba (REUTERS Photo)

At least five people died in a high-speed train accident in southern Spain on Sunday night, police sources told Spanish broadcaster RTVE.

The accident occurred when a train traveling from Malaga to Madrid derailed and encroached onto an adjacent track, causing a second train heading south from Madrid to also derail, according to Spanish rail operator Adif.

Police sources told RTVE that fatalities occurred on both trains and that several people were still trapped more than an hour after the accident.

"Very worried about the serious rail accident in Cordoba. We've sent emergency services and logistical support to help however we can," Andalusia President Juanma Moreno posted on US social media company X.

The accident forced the cancellation of all high-speed trains traveling between Madrid and Andalusia, affecting thousands of travelers.

Salvador Jimenez, a journalist with Spain's national radio RNE, was on board the train traveling to Madrid.

He told RTVE that one of the wagons on his train had "completely flipped."

"There was a moment that felt like an earthquake and that's when the train derailed," he said.

Jimenez added that "hundreds of passengers" were waiting near the derailment site, close to the town of Adamuz in Cordoba.

Spain suffered one of its deadliest rail disasters in 2013, when a high-speed train traveling from Madrid to Galicia derailed, killing 79 people and injuring 179 others.