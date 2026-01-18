US SECRETLY SOUGHT INFORMATION ON GREENLANDS MILITARY INSTALLATIONS: REPORT

The US allegedly attempted to secretly gather information about military installations, ports and air bases in Greenland, the Danish daily Berlingske reported Sunday.

Documents from Denmark's Defence Ministry, seen by Berlingske, show officials were concerned that the US last year "informally and without involving Copenhagen" sought to obtain information on military installations, ports and air bases in Greenland from Danish counterparts.

The ministry was immediately informed, out of consideration for the "strategic climate" regarding Greenland.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that the US must acquire Greenland for national security and to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the territory.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.