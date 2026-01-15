POLAND WILL NOT SEND TROOPS TO GREENLAND, SAYS COUNTRYS PREMIER

Poland will not send troops to Greenland, says country's premier

Poland will not send soldiers to Greenland, the country's prime minister told a press conference on Thursday.

But, speaking in Warsaw, Donald Tusk did say that an attack by one NATO country on the territory of another would be "the end of the world as we know it," Polish public broadcaster TVP World reported.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

Denmark, Sweden, and Germany are boosting their military presence in Greenland through exercises and reconnaissance missions, while US President Donald Trump has insisted the territory should be "in the hands of the US" to counter Russia and China.

After a White House meeting on Wednesday, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said their discussion had failed to change the American position.





