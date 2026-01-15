Italian police search data protection watchdog HQ in corruption probe

The Italian Finance Police officers are searching the headquarters of the country's Data Protection Authority as part of an ongoing investigation over alleged embezzlement and corruption, according to local media reports on Thursday.

The operation came as the Rome Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating the Authority's President Pasquale Stanzione and other members of the authority.



