UK union calls for social media ban for under-16s to improve learning

A teaching union is calling for the UK Government to ban social media for under-16s to improve concentration at school and stem damage to mental health.



Teachers' union NASUWT wants the Government to bring in legislation that would make big tech platforms prevent children from accessing their platforms.



The call comes after Australia's social media ban for under-16s came into force in December.



There is growing evidence unregulated access to social media is driving poorer behaviour at schools, NASUWT said, as well as hurting the mental health of young people and exposing them to violent and sexually-explicit content.



NASUWT general secretary Matt Wrack said: "Teachers are dealing every day with the fallout of a social media landscape not originally designed and not suitable for children.



"Social media companies have shown time and again that they will not act responsibly unless they are forced to do so.



"If we are serious about safeguarding children, protecting their mental health and combating the behaviour crisis in our schools, then a statutory ban for under-16s must happen urgently."



The chief of schools watchdog Ofsted raised concerns at the end of last year that social media is "chipping away" at children's attention spans and promoting disrespectful behaviour.



NASUWT surveyed 5,800 teacher members in 2025 and found about four in five (81%) reported an increase in the number of pupils exhibiting violent and abusive behaviour.



Nearly three in five (59%) of respondents to the same survey said they believed social media was one of the driving factors behind deteriorating behaviour.



In a separate poll of 300 members, NASUWT found 89% said they would support a statutory social media ban for under-16s.



Wrack added: "Our members tell us that social media is now one of the biggest drivers of poor behaviour, anxiety and disengagement in the classroom.



"Children deserve the chance to grow, learn and form healthy relationships without being pulled into an online world that profits from their vulnerability.



"We believe the Government should join other countries and help children and young people by moving to a ban which would have widespread support among parents and teachers."



A Government spokesperson said: "We support headteachers to take the necessary steps to prevent disruption in our schools – backed by our guidance, the vast majority already restrict the use of phones in the school day, so they do not disrupt learning.



"Through the Online Safety Act, we have taken some of the boldest steps anywhere in the world to ensure children have age-appropriate experiences online, mandating that social media companies protect under-18s from harmful content.



"We are striking the right balance: protecting children from harm while ensuring they can benefit safely from the digital world."

