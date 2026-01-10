 Contact Us
News Europe One in five in Germany has considered leaving, survey finds

One in five in Germany has considered leaving, survey finds

A recent German study revealed that 21% of residents have considered leaving the country, with immigrants twice as likely to contemplate emigration due to hopes for a better life and experiences of discrimination, although concrete departure plans remain low.

DPA EUROPE
Published January 10,2026
Subscribe
ONE IN FIVE IN GERMANY HAS CONSIDERED LEAVING, SURVEY FINDS

One in five people in Germany say they have considered leaving the country, according to a survey.

The study by the German Centre for Integration and Migration Research (DeZIM) found that 21% of respondents reported thinking about emigration. Among Germans without a migration background, the share was 17%. Those who themselves immigrated to Germany were twice as likely to consider leaving (34%).

The most common motivation was the hope for a better life, cited by roughly half of those considering leaving. People with a migration background also frequently mentioned experiences of discrimination.

However, concrete plans to emigrate were rare: Only 2% intended to move abroad within a year. In 2024, 1.2 million people left Germany, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

The study noted that public debates on immigration often overlook the fact that people regularly leave Germany, a trend with implications for the country's demographic changes and labour shortages.

Emigration considerations were highest among people with family ties to Türkiye, the Middle East and North Africa (39%), followed by immigrants from the former Soviet Union (31%) and EU countries (28%).

Researchers surveyed 2,933 people between summer 2024 and summer 2025, asking each participant five times to track fluctuations. They found little change overall, except for a roughly 10 percentage point increase in emigration considerations among immigrants and their descendants shortly before the federal election in February 2025.