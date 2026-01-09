Storm Goretti arrives in Belgium with high winds, heavy rainfall

Storm Goretti arrived in Belgium on Friday, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall, and snow in higher regions, prompting authorities to issue multiple weather warnings, the Royal Meteorological Institute announced.

The west-to-east storm has already caused disruptions, with inland areas experiencing gusts of 80-90 km/h and isolated peaks of 100-110 km/h, especially between Comines and Tournai, French-language broadcaster RTBF reported, citing the meteorological institute.

Belgium recorded gusts of 90 km/h in Chievres and 82.8 km/h in both Beauvechain and Brussels early Friday morning. Winds are expected to ease to 50-60 km/h later in the day.

Heavy and persistent rainfall is affecting much of the country.

Snow is expected to develop in the upper Belgium by the morning and could accumulate up to 15-20 cm in some areas by Saturday.

The Royal Meteorological Institute has issued an orange warning for slippery conditions in southern Belgium, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution.

The storm has already caused local disruptions in West Flanders, with heavy rain partially flooding Kemmel, a fallen electricity cable temporarily blocking the street in Wijtschate, and several trees toppled across the Flemish region, according to Flemish-language broadcaster VRT.

Storm Goretti is expected to continue moving eastward today, with hazardous wind and rainfall persisting.

The storm swept across western France and the UK, causing violent winds, coastal flooding, travel disruptions, and leaving around 437,000 households without electricity, while at least six people in France suffered minor injuries.





