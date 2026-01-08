Lithuania says it could deploy hundreds of troops to Ukraine

Lithuania could deploy several hundred soldiers to Ukraine as part of international security guarantees once peace is established, Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas has said.

"I cannot give any specific details, but we are discussing this. We will definitely contribute to the security guarantees," Kaunas said on Wednesday, Lithuanian news agency LRT reported. "In the event of peace, several hundred soldiers could participate."

Kaunas declined to specify what form Lithuania's contribution might take, citing the rapidly evolving geopolitical situation.

"Everything is very dynamic. I would not want to emphasize anything that might later seem like a lie," he said.

He stressed that Lithuania, Europe, and the US remain united in their support for Ukraine and efforts to secure peace.

The remarks came after a coalition of the willing summit co-hosted on Tuesday by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which focused on security guarantees and support for Ukraine. It brought together leaders and senior officials from 35 countries, as well as NATO, the EU, and Ukraine.

The US and its European allies agreed to establish a ceasefire monitoring mechanism for Ukraine under Washington's leadership, as part of a broader framework of security guarantees aimed at ensuring a lasting peace.



