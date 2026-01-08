ENGLANDS BROOK DEEPLY SORRY FOR NIGHTCLUB FRACAS

England's white-ball captain Harry Brook issued an apology on Thursday saying he was "deeply sorry" for an altercation at a New Zealand nightclub ahead of the Ashes.

Brook's statement came just after England's sorry Ashes concluded in Sydney, with defeat in the fifth Test giving Australia a dominant 4-1 series victory.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Brook, the limited-overs skipper and vice-captain of the Test side in Australia, was involved in an altercation with a nightclub bouncer on October 31.

England lost to hosts New Zealand the next day in the third ODI in Wellington with Brook scoring six.

The 26-year-old Brook was fined £30,000 ($40,000) after reporting the incident to team management and was given a final warning about his behaviour, the newspaper said.

"I want to apologise for my actions. I fully accept that my behaviour was wrong and brought embarrassment to both myself and the England team," he said in a statement.

"Representing England is the greatest honour of all, which I take seriously and I am deeply sorry for letting down my team-mates, coaches and supporters."

He added: "I am determined to learn from this mistake and to rebuild trust through my future actions, both on and off the field. I apologise unreservedly and will work hard to ensure this does not happen again."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched an immediate review into the Ashes defeat, with off-field behaviour one of its priorities following a team drinking session during the series.