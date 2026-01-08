British deputy prime minister highlights UK-US 'special relationship' during Washington visit

British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has begun a two-day visit to Washington, DC, using the trip to highlight the "special relationship" between the UK and the US, and to take part in America's 250th anniversary celebrations.

Lammy's trip marks the start of the UK's engagement in the America 250 celebrations, as the US commemorates 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, according to a statement by the UK government.

Lammy and US Vice President Vance are expected to discuss Europe's role in delivering sustainable, long-term peace in Ukraine, as well as shared efforts to drive jobs and economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

At an event in Mount Vernon, Lammy will reflect on how his experiences studying and working in the US shaped his public service, while looking ahead to the shared future of the UK and the US, the statement said.

Lammy said in a statement that the "special relationship" between the UK and US was more than an idea.

"Far from being an abstract idea, it is built through practical cooperation and shared purpose. In defence and security. In the trade and investment that benefit us all. In working together to secure peace and stability across the globe. And in our partnerships on emerging technologies and energy security, which will help shape the world in the decades to come," he said.