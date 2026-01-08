3 die in house explosion in southern Germany

Three people, including a child, died in a house explosion in the southern German town of Tailfingen, media reports said Thursday.

According to public broadcaster ARD, citing police, a gas explosion took place in the house in the morning.

It added that the house was destroyed by the explosion, and searchers found the bodies of two people from the same family, aged 30 and 33, along with a 6-year-old child were recovered from the ruins.

The report also said the explosion severely damaged many houses in the surrounding area.

People living in these houses were evacuated and several were receiving psychological support.

The area around the scene of the incident has been cordoned off, and an investigation into the cause of the explosion has been launched.