Ukraine says 2 killed, 3 injured in overnight Russian airstrike on Kyiv

Ukraine said on Monday that at least two people were killed and three others injured in an overnight Russian airstrike on the country's capital Kyiv.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service said in a Telegram statement that a four-story medical facility in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district was struck, sparking a fire that was later brought under control.

"During the inspection of the premises, a human body was discovered. Twenty-five people were evacuated, three people were injured," the statement added.

Mykola Kalashnik, the governor of the Kyiv region, also confirmed strikes on energy infrastructure, saying the city of Slavutych was temporarily left without power.

"Almost 8,500 families are without electricity. Energy workers are already working on restoration," he said.

Earlier, Kalashnik said that a person was killed due to the attack in the region's Fastiv district.

Before the strike, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported the approach of drones toward the Ukrainian capital, urging residents of the city to remain in shelters.

"It is crucial that our partners never forget: air defense is needed every day; funding for the production of interceptor drones is needed every day; equipment for the energy sector is needed every day," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on US social media company X following the attack.

Zelenskyy went on to say that Ukraine will be working with its European and American partners during the week to "ensure that Ukraine has the assistance it needs."

Separately, Ukraine's Air Force claimed that its air defenses shot down 137 out of 165 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Russia has not yet commented on the claims, though its Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of launching 44 drones on the country between 8 pm local time (1700GMT) on Sunday and 7 am local time (0400GMT) on Monday morning.

It claimed that nine of the 44 drones were shot down over the Russian capital and the surrounding Moscow region.





