Palestinian embassy officially inaugurated in London following UK recognition of Palestine

The Palestinian embassy in London was officially inaugurated on Monday, replacing the former designation "Palestinian Mission to the UK" with "Embassy of the State of Palestine," reflecting full diplomatic status.

Palestinian Ambassador Husam Zomlot inaugurated the embassy with the unveiling of the official plaque in London.

The UK formally recognized the state of Palestine in September and a Palestinian flag was raised over the mission in West London.

Addressing senior UK officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of the Palestinian community, Zomlot, on behalf of the Palestinian president and the people, thanked the British government and its people, stressing the inauguration is outcome of a century-long struggle.

"This is a day of hope, a day of steadfastness, and a day that reminds the world that peace is not only possible, it is inevitable, when rooted in justice, dignity, and equality," Zomlot said.

The ambassador called the inauguration recognition of the Palestinian people's inalienable right to sovereign statehood and equality among nations.

"This embassy represents proof that our identity cannot be denied, our presence cannot be erased, and our lives cannot be devalued," he added.

For a people denied self-determination for over a century, this is a "monumental moment," the envoy said.

"Today, the Palestinian community in Britain has a home away from home - a piece of Palestine on British soil," he said, reaffirming Palestine's commitment to a just and lasting peace based on international law, the end of Israeli occupation, and the fulfilment of the rights of Palestinian refugees.