Germany warns US over Greenland annexation plans

Germany on Monday warned US President Donald Trump over his controversial plans to seize Greenland, saying the autonomous territory belongs to Denmark and borders must not be changed by force.

"It's completely clear that Greenland is an autonomously administered territory that belongs to Denmark. Borders must not be moved by force. Territories must not be annexed by force. We are bound by the principles of international law as laid down in the UN Charter," deputy government spokesman Sebastian Hille told journalists in Berlin.

"We are in close contact with Denmark and our European partners who share our view on all issues relating to Greenland. We are clear in our communication with the US on this matter," he added.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has time and again expressed support for Denmark in the face of Trump's claims to Greenland.

Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to take control of Greenland-a self-governing territory within Denmark-and has not ruled out doing so with military force.

A day after the US military operation in Venezuela that captured President Nicolas Maduro, Trump on Sunday renewed his calls for an American takeover of Greenland for the sake of US security interests.

Denmark's prime minister has urged Trump to "stop the threats."