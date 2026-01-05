French doctors begin 10-day strike over 'insufficient' social security budget

Community doctors and private clinics in France began a 10-day strike to protest what they describe as the "insufficient" 2026 Social Security budget.

Denouncing the insufficiencies in the social security budget and voicing concerns over a potential challenge to their freedom to practice, the doctors' strike-backed by medical unions, coordinating bodies and medical students-is expected to last till Jan. 15.

"We know very well that when we go on strike, we put hospitals under strain" and "we place the population in a more uncomfortable situation, as with any strike action," Franck Devulder, president of the French Confederation of Medical Trade Unions (CSMF), told France Inter radio.

Devulder said the participation rate is "just over 85%."

Doctors in particular have raised concerns over an insufficient budget in the face of growing needs, increased oversight of sick-leave prescriptions, and measures allowing authorities to "authoritatively" lower fees for certain medical acts by "bypassing" social dialogue, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

Meanwhile, staff at the Louvre Museum voted unanimously to resume a strike action to protest working conditions, unions said, while the museum remained only partially open to visitors.

Around 350 employees from various departments, including operations, conservation and support services, took part in a general assembly held at the museum's auditorium at the call of an inter-union grouping led by CFDT, CGT and Sud, according to union representatives.

The Louvre's management confirmed that the museum would remain "partially open," with access limited to the so-called "masterpieces route," which includes iconic works such as the Mona Lisa, the Venus de Milo and the Winged Victory of Samothrace.

The strike was initially launched on Dec. 15 and suspended four days later. However, unions had scheduled Monday's assembly at the start of the new working period to decide whether to continue the action, saying talks with the Culture Ministry had not delivered "sufficient progress."