Zelensky: Over 2,000 Russian air strikes on Ukraine in New Year week

Russia launched more than 2,000 air strikes on Ukraine during the New Year week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday with a call for allies to provide more support for his country.



"Stability and predictability of aid to Ukraine are what can really move Moscow towards diplomacy. We are counting on further defence aid," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.



Over the past week, Russia used more than 1,070 glide bombs, nearly 1,000 drones and six missiles against Ukraine, he said.



In a video, Zelensky also recalled an attack on the eastern city of Kharkiv on January 2 that resulted in numerous casualties.



On Sunday, the number of dead recovered from the rubble of a struck house rose to four, according to authorities. More than 30 people were injured.



Concerning the ongoing international negotiations, Zelensky again expressed his hope for a just and lasting peace.



Ukraine is counting on future security guarantees from the United States, Europe and its partners in the "coalition of the willing," he said.



On Saturday, national security advisers and representatives of the EU and NATO met in Kiev to continue discussions on such guarantees.



On Tuesday, officials of Western countries supporting the peace process are due to meet in Paris to discuss the results of the latest talks.



Zelensky is calling for solid security guarantees from the US and European countries to protect Ukraine from future Russian attacks after the end of the war that began almost four years ago.



This clearly means that at least French and British troops would be stationed in Ukraine "in any case," Zelensky said on Saturday.



Russia, which is not directly involved in the talks, has repeatedly warned against the deployment of soldiers from NATO countries in Ukraine.



