Polish foreign minister hits back at right-wing figures over US attack on Venezuela

Poland's foreign minister on Sunday criticized Polish right-wing politicians after the US operation in Venezuela that led to the seizure and arrest of President Nicolas Maduro.

On the US social media company X, Radoslaw Sikorski accused what he called Polish "sovereignists" of "selective outrage." "Another day has passed without our sovereignists defending Venezuela's sovereignty," he wrote. "Does sovereignty only apply to the EU, which does not threaten them?"

The comment was widely interpreted as a jab at right-wing politicians who frequently frame the EU as a danger to Polish independence, while remaining largely silent or supportive when the US intervenes militarily abroad.

Reactions in Poland have been divided. Officially, the government in Warsaw has maintained a cautious official tone: Prime Minister Donald Tusk spoke of a "strong strike" and announced an analysis of the consequences and preparations for a "new situation," while emphasizing that the embassy in the capital Caracas was safe, and that the Foreign Ministry has no information about any threat to Poles.

Politicians from the nationalist Confederation party urged restraint, arguing that Poland has no direct interest in the Venezuelan crisis beyond the impact on global oil prices. Confederation co-leader Krzysztof Bosak stressed that Warsaw should avoid entanglement in conflicts far from Europe. Opposition Law and Justice (PiS) MEP Dominik Tarczynski published a series of posts praising Trump's decisiveness.