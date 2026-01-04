Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian from Bedouin village in Negev

Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian from the Bedouin village of Al-Tarabin in the Negev early Sunday, local media reported.

Al-Tarabin is an unrecognized Palestinian Bedouin village located in the Negev Desert in southern Israel.

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, a special police unit and soldiers from the "National Guard" raided the village to arrest Mohammed Hussein Tarabin for his alleged involvement in acts of vandalism against property in nearby Israeli settlements.

The National Guard is a security force formed by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and is viewed by the Israeli opposition as a militia under his direct authority.

The newspaper quoted Tarabin's family as saying that police shot their son "without cause."

"He is an ordinary man with seven children. There was no need to kill him," the family said.

"For them (the police), this is a great achievement to please Ben-Gvir, who dances on Arab blood. The situation is dangerous, the behavior of the police is unacceptable, and they must leave the area or they will bear responsibility for anything that happens."

Ben-Gvir, for his part, said on the US social media company X that he supported the police's conduct in Al-Tarabin village, claiming that "Mohammed Tarabin" was a "dangerous criminal."

The Negev Bedouin Leadership condemned the killing and called for Ben-Gvir's dismissal.

It called for an investigation into the circumstances of the killing and bringing those responsible to justice.

Tens of thousands of Bedouins live in dozens of unrecognized villages in the Negev, with Israeli authorities denying them access to water, electricity, infrastructure, schools and medical clinics.





