Zelensky to host security advisers in Kiev for next round of talks

National security advisers from more than a dozen countries are set to meet in Kiev on Saturday to discuss diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes for progress on security guarantees for his country.



Zelensky said representatives from 15 countries, and from the European Union and NATO, have confirmed their participation, while a US team will join the talks online.



"The military component is key to truly guaranteeing security," the Ukrainian president wrote on X on Friday, adding that he had discussed preparations for the meeting with his deputy chief of staff Pavlo Palisa.



"Pavlo is also working on the necessary changes within the Defense Forces of Ukraine and, in the coming weeks, will engage with brigades and military command to identify solutions that will be effective," he added.



Zelensky said the pair had also discussed further planned meetings with Ukraine's supporters from the so-called Coalition of the Willing at the beginning of next week.



Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion with Western help since February 2022. Despite weeks of negotiations on a possible peace deal, initiated by US President Donald Trump, no end to the war is in sight.



Russia will not be at the table for the planned meetings.

