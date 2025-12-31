Poland records around 30,000 illegal entry attempts from Belarus in 2025

The Polish Border Guard said on Wednesday that around 30,000 illegal entry attempts from Belarus were recorded in 2025.

Around 30,000 illegal attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border were recorded in 2025, slightly fewer than the over 30,400 incidents reported in 2024, the Polish Border Guard said, according to broadcaster TVP World.

The Border Guard said the flow was curbed largely by extending the exclusion zone along the border and suspending the right of most migrants to seek international protection in Poland.

It also noted that between March and December 2025, more than 240 applications for international protection were rejected.

Facing a migration emergency along its border with Belarus since 2021, Poland has accused Belarus and Russia of using illegal migration routes as a "hybrid war" tactic to destabilize NATO's eastern flank.