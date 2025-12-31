Lithuania updates security strategy over possible threats from Russia

Lithuania is updating its national security strategy, particularly for possible threats that may come from Russia, public broadcaster LRT reported Wednesday.

The revised strategy reportedly warns of an existential threat, cautioning that Russia could be capable of waging war against NATO by the end of the decade and reiterates the need to prepare the state and society for wartime.

"Looking toward 2030, the probability of a military conflict has the potential to increase," warned Karolis Aleksa, vice defense minister of the small Baltic nation, which borders Russia.

Underscoring Lithuania's key defense pillars, the strategy focuses on armed defense, the creation of a military division and stronger national resilience, while emphasizing allied deterrence, particularly the presence of US forces in the region.

Aleksa explained that the strategy clearly identifies US military presence as a fundamental cornerstone of Lithuania's security, even though Washington has urged Europe to take more responsibility for its own defense.

Lithuania, formerly a Soviet republic, has an estimated population of 3 million, versus over 143 million for its giant neighbor, Russia.

Security concerns of some states bordering Russia, particularly smaller ones, have increased since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022, nearly four years ago.



