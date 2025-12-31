Children injured in drone attack on Ukrainian port city of Odessa

Children were injured in an overnight Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, Ukrainian authorities reported early on Wednesday.



Military administration chief Serhiy Lysak said two multi-storey residential buildings had been struck in the large-scale drone attack.



At least four people had been injured, including three children aged between 7-months-old and 8-years-old, he said.



"Further proof that Russia is targeting civilians," Lysak wrote on Telegram following the strike.



Ukraine's Air Force warned of drones approaching the city and air raid warnings were issued amid the threat.



Governor Oleh Kiper, in a post on Telegram, urged residents to remain calm. He said a fire broke out at a warehouse of a logistics company, while falling debris had caused vehicle fires in the city.



The information could not be independently verified.



Russia has for weeks been escalating its attacks on energy, industry and port facilities in Odessa city and region in order to cause maximum economic damage and block Ukraine's access to the Black Sea.



Consequently, local residents suffer more than in most regions of Ukraine from long power outages caused by aerial strikes.



Since the invasion of Ukraine was launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin in early 2022, Moscow has regularly targeted Ukraine with drones, missiles and cruise missiles.



Kiev has increasingly responded with strikes deep inside Russian territory, primarily targeting oil and gas infrastructure, aiming to disrupt fuel supplies to the Russian military and limit war financing.



