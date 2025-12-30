 Contact Us
Majority of French expect 2026 to be worse than 2025, survey shows

An Ipsos survey reveals France is the world's most pessimistic nation regarding 2026, with deep concerns about the country's future despite fair personal well-being.

Published December 30,2025
A majority of people in France expect 2026 to be worse than 2025, with six out of 10 holding a negative outlook for the year ahead, according to a global survey published by Ipsos.

The poll, done in 30 countries and released on Monday, found that France ranks last worldwide in expectations for 2026. Only 41% of French respondents said they believe next year will be better than 2025, well below the global average of 71%.

French respondents were also among the most critical in their assessment of the current year. Some 85% said 2025 had been a bad year for their country, compared with an international average of 66%, placing France alongside South Korea at the top of the pessimism ranking.

By contrast, respondents in Malaysia and Singapore were among the most positive, with a majority saying 2025 had been a good year for their country.

Despite widespread national pessimism, many French people reported a more favorable personal experience.

About 55% said 2025 had been a good year for them personally, slightly above the global average of 50%, pointing to a growing gap between individual well-being and perceptions of the country's overall situation.

The national statistics office, INSEE, has previously noted a sharp increase in the share of households that remain optimistic about their personal circumstances while being pessimistic about the country's future, a trend that has intensified since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking ahead to 2026, economic concerns remain strong. Only 27% of French respondents expect their disposable income to rise next year, the lowest level among all countries surveyed.

Security fears are also pronounced, with 41% saying they believe a major terrorist attack is likely in France, compared with a global average of 29%.