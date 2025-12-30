Majority of French expect 2026 to be worse than 2025, survey shows

A majority of people in France expect 2026 to be worse than 2025, with six out of 10 holding a negative outlook for the year ahead, according to a global survey published by Ipsos.

The poll, done in 30 countries and released on Monday, found that France ranks last worldwide in expectations for 2026. Only 41% of French respondents said they believe next year will be better than 2025, well below the global average of 71%.

French respondents were also among the most critical in their assessment of the current year. Some 85% said 2025 had been a bad year for their country, compared with an international average of 66%, placing France alongside South Korea at the top of the pessimism ranking.

By contrast, respondents in Malaysia and Singapore were among the most positive, with a majority saying 2025 had been a good year for their country.

Despite widespread national pessimism, many French people reported a more favorable personal experience.

About 55% said 2025 had been a good year for them personally, slightly above the global average of 50%, pointing to a growing gap between individual well-being and perceptions of the country's overall situation.

The national statistics office, INSEE, has previously noted a sharp increase in the share of households that remain optimistic about their personal circumstances while being pessimistic about the country's future, a trend that has intensified since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking ahead to 2026, economic concerns remain strong. Only 27% of French respondents expect their disposable income to rise next year, the lowest level among all countries surveyed.

Security fears are also pronounced, with 41% saying they believe a major terrorist attack is likely in France, compared with a global average of 29%.



