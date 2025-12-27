Poland closes airports due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

Poland closed two airports overnight for safety reasons due to heavy Russian air strikes on Ukraine, aviation authorities said early on Saturday.



"Due to the need to ensure freedom of operation of military aviation, the airports in Rzeszów and Lublin temporarily suspended air operations," the national air traffic control agency PANSA posted on X.



Both cities are located close to the Ukrainian border.



The Polish military had previously announced that its fighter jets had taken off together with those of NATO allies to protect Poland's airspace. However, there were no airspace violations.



The military reported the end of the mission at around 8 am (0700 GMT).



Poland routinely scrambles fighter jets when Russia launches aerial attacks on Ukrainian regions close to the border.



However, this does not usually result in Polish airports being simultaneously closed.