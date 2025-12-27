No More Freedom of Action in Syrian Airspace? Game-changer Türkiye’s New Move Stuns Zionist Israel

Zman, an Israeli news website, has stated that the real strategic fault line between Türkiye and Israel forms over the Syrian arena, particularly concerning the control of Syria's airspace. The report emphasizes that any potential shift in Turkish policy could significantly limit Israel's freedom of movement in the region.



ISRAELI SITE ZMAN REPORTS ON THE STRATEGIC FAULT LINE BETWEEN TÜRKİYE AND ISRAEL OVER SYRIA





The article also mentions the possibility of tensions flaring up in other areas, with Syria being a primary zone of inevitable interaction between Israel and Türkiye . Despite the lack of direct escalation to date, it does not change the reality of fragile balances being maintained.

According to Zman, the relatively restrained approach of Syrian President Ahmed el-Shara has been largely motivated by a desire to send a positive message to the international community.

The Israeli-based news piece discusses increasing discussions about Türkiye potentially taking steps that could complicate Israeli air operations over Syria. Among these steps include actively operating air defense systems and conducting reconnaissance flights from bases belonging to the Syrian Air Force.

The analysis suggests that Syrian airspace played a critical role during the conflict with Iran last June. The report highlights that if Türkiye were to involve itself, especially through aerial interventions in Syria, it could pose serious challenges for Israel's potential future operations against Iran.

Zman noted that one of the primary goals of the Israeli Air Force is to maintain an open air corridor to Tehran. The article underscores that Türkiye 's involvement could represent a significant strategic issue for Israel.