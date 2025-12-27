1 killed, 28 injured in Russian airstrike on Ukranian capital

At least one person was killed, and 28 others were injured in a Russian airstrike on Kyiv that began overnight and lasted until Saturday morning, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said in a statement that at least 28 people were injured, with 13 hospitalized.

Earlier, the head of the regional military administration, Mykola Kalashnik, said on Telegram that a woman was killed and 10 others, including two children, were injured in the Bila Tserkva district as a result of the attack.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian media reported that Russia launched a massive air raid overnight, using drones and missiles.

As a result, multi-story and private residential buildings, a dormitory of an educational institution, and infrastructure facilities were damaged in several districts of Kyiv.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that almost 500 drones, as well as 40 missiles, including hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, were used in the attack.

According to him, energy and civilian infrastructure were damaged in the strike, and the emergency services are working on different spots, clearing rubble and extinguishing fires.

Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that its forces carried out the airstrike, claiming it was "a response to Kyiv's terrorist attacks"—on Monday, when the head of the Forces Training Directorate, Fanil Sarvarov, was killed in Moscow.

Terrorists used a magnet to fit a bomb into his car, causing it to explode. Several other attempted murders were stopped, according to the Russian Federal Security Service.

"In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets on Russian territory, a massive strike was carried out overnight by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation using long-range high-precision ground-, air-, and sea-based weapons, including 'Kinzhal' hypersonic aeroballistic missiles, as well as drones," it said.

The strike targeted the energy infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian troops and the enterprises of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, it added.

Also, locations for the production of attack drones and temporary deployment points of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 154 districts were hit.

Independent verification of claims of both sides is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.





