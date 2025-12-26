SCOTLANDS LARGEST CITY APPROVES 15-MINUTE CITY REGENERATION

Scotland's largest city, Glasgow's City Council has approved plans for a large-scale urban redevelopment in the Tradeston district, taking a significant step towards the creation of a so-called "15-minute city."

According to local media reports, the multimillion-pound Cook Street Urban Garden project will transform a 4.7-acre site just south of the River Clyde, around a 15-minute walk from Glasgow city center.

Designed to support city living, where homes, workspaces, shops, and leisure facilities are all within easy walking or cycling distance, the development will deliver approximately 750,000 sq ft of residential, commercial, and leisure space.

The scheme, backed by property firm HP Invest, aims to create what developers describe as a "buzzing new community" that complements the area's existing urban character while promoting more balanced city living.

Plans include six architecturally distinct buildings, each containing 848 purpose-built student accommodation units, 252 build-to-rent apartments, co-living spaces, and a mix of commercial, retail, and leisure uses.

The development will also feature cycling hubs, electric vehicle charging points, landscaped walkways, and ground-floor shops.

The project reflects a wider international trend in urban planning that prioritizes walkable neighborhoods and reduced reliance on cars, with Glasgow positioning itself among cities exploring new approaches to sustainable urban development.