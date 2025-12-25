Norwegian king has sympathy for 'all those affected' in Høiby trial

Norwegian King Harald V hopes that the rape trial against his grandson by marriage, Marius Borg Høiby, will bring some kind of closure for all those involved.



In an interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK that aired on Thursday, the king emphasized that he had great sympathy for "all those affected."



"We hope (...) that they will feel better after the trial," he said, noting that it was not just about those affected in his own family.



Høiby, the 28-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship, was charged in August with a number of offences that include rape and assault.



He had admitted to having become violent towards his then-girlfriend under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and to having destroyed things in her flat.



He denies most of the other accusations, including the rape allegations.



Høiby is set to stand trial on February 3, 2026. If convicted, he faces several years in prison.



King Harald said that the case is now in the hands of the court and will take its course.



Queen Sonja agreed with him that it was important to think of all those affected. Mette-Marit has been married to Harald's son, Crown Prince Haakon, since 2001. They have two children together.



Mette-Marit spoke of a challenging time in another interview with the broadcaster, saying that her family had taken the situation very seriously.



When asked whether the couple would be present at the trial, Crown Prince Haakon replied that they had clear thoughts on the matter, but did not yet want to make them public.



In addition to the ongoing scandal surrounding her eldest son, Mette-Marit is dealing with health problems.



The crown princess, who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis, announced recently that she is preparing for a lung transplant.



Pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic lung disease in which scar tissue forms in the lung, which can lead to shortness of breath. As a result, the Mette-Marit has had to repeatedly cancel official engagements.



It is not yet clear when she will be placed on the waiting list for a transplant.

