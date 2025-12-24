Zelensky says no consensus with US over territory, nuclear plant in latest plan

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said US and Ukrainian negotiating teams failed to agree on long-term territorial issues during talks on how to end the Russian war, calling for them to be discussed at the leaders' level.

"We have not reached a consensus with the American side regarding the territory of the Donetsk region and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," he said, adding "we are ready for a meeting with the United States at the leaders' level to address sensitive issues. Matters such as territorial questions must be discussed at the leaders' level."

He did not specify whether that would include Russian President Vladimir Putin, though Zelensky has long called for a meeting with the Kremlin chief.