‘Time proved us right,’ Sanchez says in defense of Spain’s stance on Palestine

Spain's prime minister on Monday defended his government's stance on Palestine, saying its position has gradually gained broader international support.

Speaking during an annual review of his government's work, Pedro Sanchez said Spain was among the first countries to recognize Palestinian statehood after Israel began waging war in Gaza in October 2023, adding that a growing number of nations, including France and Canada, have since taken similar steps.

"Time proved us right," Sanchez said, pushing back against domestic criticism of his government's stance and dismissing claims that Spain had aligned itself with terrorist groups.

"The world aligned on our side, demonstrating the emptiness and malice of these criticisms, which showed a lack of empathy for people suffering, as was the case with the Palestinians," he added.

Sanchez also highlighted that Spain adopted a package of nine measures against Israel this year, including a permanent arms embargo and a commitment to boost aid to Palestine.

He said his approach to Palestine reflects Spain's foreign policy principles of coherence, multilateralism, and a commitment to peace and solidarity.

Sanchez said his government would also continue condemning antisemitism and attacks on Jewish communities worldwide, including Sunday's deadly attack in Sydney, Australia.

The Spanish prime minister acknowledged that the comments come at a "complicated" time both domestically and internationally.

At home, his party has been reeling from high-level corruption scandals and governs through a minority coalition that recently lost the backing of a Catalan separatist party that had supported much of its legislation.

Despite calls from the opposition to hold early elections, Sanchez said his government is "full of conviction and energy" and will "give our best in the second half of our term."

Sanchez's term is set to expire in August 2027.