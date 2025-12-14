Zelensky: Ukrainians without power across at least seven regions

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian households continue to be without electrical power, President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on Telegram on Sunday.



"The situation continues to be difficult," Zelensky said following mass Russian drone and missile attacks on his country's power infrastructure. The regions affected include Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kherson, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk, he said.



Zelensky added that people had been injured in renewed overnight attacks. Repair work was ongoing to restore power, he said.



He accused Moscow of trying to do as much damage as possible ahead of talks in Berlin with representatives from the United States and major European powers.



"The Russians have fired more than 1,500 combat drones, almost 900 guided bombs and 46 missiles of various kinds at Ukraine this week – in just one week," Zelensky said. He published a video of the damage caused.



Zelensky said he was expecting intensive diplomatic efforts over the days ahead. "It is very important that they lead to results. I'm counting on the support of our partners," he said. Ukraine needed the additional air defence systems that had already been promised, he added.



Ukraine has been warding off a Russian full-scale invasion since February 2022.



