Berlin police break up anti-police protest after attacks on officers

Police broke up a demonstration against police violence in Berlin on Saturday evening after officers were attacked, authorities said, adding that pyrotechnics were set off and banned slogans were shouted.



The protest in the Friedrichshain district was halted several times before being dispersed, police said, citing repeated attacks on officers and the use of pyrotechnics.



Police said on X that 18 people were detained on suspicion of offences including breach of the peace, use of banned symbols and violations of explosives laws, while others could not be identified because they were masked. Eight officers were reportedly injured.



Around 1,000 people took part in the demonstration at its peak, police said, with about 500 officers deployed.



The march started shortly before 8 pm (1900 GMT) and was supposed to end on one of the district's main thoroughfares, Warschauer Straße (Warsaw Street).



Police spokesman Martin Halweg said the protest initially began peacefully, with only "anti-police chants" heard and no criminal offences detected.



Shortly after, demonstrators threw firecrackers and bottles at police and set off pyrotechnics, Halweg said. After loudspeaker warnings, the situation briefly calmed before banned slogans were again shouted and plastic bottles were thrown at officers.



Police also reported traffic restrictions along the demonstration route. The demonstration takes place every year on December 13.

