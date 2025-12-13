2 KILLED IN RUSSIAS SARATOV REGION IN UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACK: OFFICIAL

Two people were killed and several buildings were damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Saratov region on Saturday, according to the regional governor.

In a statement on Telegram, Roman Busargin said: "As a result of Ukraine's drone attack, an apartment building was damaged. Two people died."

He expressed condolences to the families and promised full support.

The attack also damaged facades and shattered windows at a kindergarten and a polyclinic. No children or patients were inside, as it was nighttime, said Busargin.

Emergency services are on site, and a temporary shelter has been set up for affected residents. Those whose property was damaged will receive financial assistance from the regional budget, and administrative staff will do door-to-door inspections, he said.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing conflict, which is now approaching the four-year mark.



