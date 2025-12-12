Lithuania pushes for EU,backing to curb smuggler balloons from Belarus

Lithuania will push the Belarusian government, with backing from the EU and US, to stop smuggler balloons from entering its airspace and is prepared to impose national measures if those efforts fail, the prime minister said on Friday.

Speaking to LRT radio, Inga Ruginiene said the government is weighing options including sanctions against Belarus or reintroducing a border closure, but will first seek a coordinated solution with allies.

"The Foreign Ministry is actively working at the European Commission level, with the Commission's full backing, on a new sanctions package," she said.

"I have already spoken with the US special envoy for Belarus and will have an in-person meeting. We will also discuss joint action with our strategic partners," she noted, adding: "And third, if this does not help, we will seriously consider national sanctions and closing the border."

According to Ruginiene, balloon incursions were minimal when Lithuania closed its border with Belarus for several weeks in late October.

President Gitanas Nauseda has said Lithuania could freeze or confiscate Belarusian assets in the country, alleging that Minsk continues to block Lithuanian trucks from leaving its territory.

Smugglers balloons have repeatedly disrupted flights at Lithuanian airports, mostly in Vilnius, in recent months.